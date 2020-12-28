Siem Reap Province: A troop ferocious monkeys that have little fear of humans will be removed from Angkor Park.

The monkeys snatch food from humans, cause annoyance and sometimes attack visitors. In addition, the monkeys also pose a threat to the temple, by pushing the stones off the temples and damaging information banners.

In this regard, the APSARA Authority, in cooperation with the Forestry Administration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, will capture the ferocious monkeys from the Angkor area before releasing them into other forests elsewhere. According to the report, this work will start from the afternoon of December 28, 2020 at Bayon Temple.

Chou Radina, deputy director of the Department of Forest Management, Landscape, Culture and Environment of the APSARA Authority, said he did not yet know the exact number of monkeys that will be caught, but stressed he has specialized staff to ensure that the operation is secure. KBN