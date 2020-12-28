Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Trio Caught With Drugs After Sihanoukville Crash

cne 52 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Sihanoukville: Three Chinese people were in a Tundra car which collided with another vehicle at 7 pm on December 26, 2020 in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police went to the scene to intervene. When the police arrived, a Chinese man saw him and jumped into the car with drugs in his hand. The police then arrested the person, who has not been named, and found a large package of drugs.

The three Chinese nationals in the car were handed over by the traffic police to the Narcotics Police of the Police Commission. AREY

You May Also Like

Foreign Entry Rules Revision

cne 0

COVID-19: Iranian Travelers Banned From Kingdom

cne 0

Canadian And Nigerian Go To Immigration

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *