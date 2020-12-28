According to the monthly monitoring of dolphin status, experts from the Fisheries Administration of the Royal Government of Cambodia and WWF scientists on December 25, a newborn baby dolphin was seen swimming in Kampi, Kratie province.

Kampi is one of the most important dolphin habitats located between Kratie town and the Cambodia-Laos border.

Researchers estimate that the newborn dolphin is about four days old and the ninth is recorded birth in 2020.

The Dolphin 2020 census report showed that there are only 89 who are living in the river. RASMEI