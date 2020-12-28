Phnom Penh: Another cold snap is expected on December 31 , 2020, bringing cloudy skies and some rain in the south of the country due to the effect of low pressure .

A spokesman of the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology said on afternoon of 28 December 2020, the cold weather will arrive at New Year’s Eve (December 31) and continue until January 3 , 2021, when temperatures begin to recover.

The cold weather front will gradually start to arrive from Dec 29 after a valley high pressure over China pushes south.

This will meet with an active low pressure system in the South China Sea, causing heavy rains in the Philippines and may bring rains to Malaysia and southern Thailand. Cambodia will be cloudy and could expect a little rain in the south and at sea- where there will be high waves. RASMEI