Phnom Penh: Mr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, on December 27, 2020, said that following the guidance of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, the Ministry of Health decided to allow all restaurants and shops related to the ‘November 28 community event’ that sparked a local infection cluster of COVID-19, may be reopened as usual from today onwards, but must continue to follow sanitary measures as set by the Ministry.

Mr. Mam Bunheng stated, ” With the high guidance of Samdech Techo Prime Minister, it is allowed to open restaurants with other shops related to the November 28 community event to operate normally, but this reopening must comply with the sanitary measures of the Ministry of Health.“

After the outbreak in the community detected on November 28, 2020, the Royal Government of Cambodia introduced some urgent and necessary measures immediately, including the closure of certain restaurants and shops which were visited by those affected.

41 people were found to be infected with COVID-19 after the first case was discovered, with 37 later discharged from hospitals. AREY