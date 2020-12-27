Phnom Penh: A young man was riding a Honda Dream motorcycle 125cc car to deliver a gift to his girlfriend on Christmas day, but crashed into a Rolls-Royce causing damage to the luxury car.

The incident happened at 3:14 pm on December 25, 2020 on the concrete road, Angkor Chey village, Snour commune, Kambol.

Fortunately, the young man was not injured and after the incident, out of compassion, the car owner did claim any compensation, and he instructed the young man to obey the law to avoid such accidents in the future.

The young man named Mean Tangly, 20 years old, lives in Tuol Pong village, Sangkat Choam Chao I.

The white Rolls Royce with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-8888 belonged to Mr. Mean Sophorn, 31 years old. Deputy Director General and Executive Director of “Borey Leap Samnang”. The owner of the car said that before the incident, he was driving in a west-to-east direction and saw the young man riding a motorcycle in the opposite direction quickly. The car driver stopped, but was hit by the young man on a motorcycle. The car caused damage to the front.

The source added that he then conducted an interrogation and the young man said that he rode on Christmas Day to give a gift to his girlfriend who was working in Borey Leap Samnang. After the car owner learned that this young man was an orphan, having lived in a pagoda from childhood to adulthood and now has a job as a construction worker, he showed sympathy after the young man admitted his guilt. But he advised the young man to drive carefully, obey the law and not to go too fast to avoid causing accidents. MCPN