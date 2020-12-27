Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release December 27, 2020, confirming the discovery of a new case of COVID-19 on a passenger entering the country.

The patient, a 43-year-old Indonesian man staying at a hotel in Phnom Penh, who arrived in the country on December 25, 2020.

A 66-year-old Cambodian-American woman who had arrived from the United States via South Korea on December 13, 2020 and was treated and allowed to leave Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

364 cases have been found in Cambodia, of which 356 have been treated and 8 patients remain hospitalized.

From the local outbreak, known as the November 28 community event, 41 people were with the virus, with 37 recovering and 4 still in hospital.