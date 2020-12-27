Banteay Meanchey Province: 52 migrant Cambodian workers, both men and women and young children were found living in a makeshift camp inside Thai territory near the Cambodian-Thai border. Thai Border Guard Force No. 121 cooperated with local police and the Sa Kaeo Provincial Immigration Force and arrested the Cambodian workers who had been smuggled across border.

The arrests were made on the evening of December 25, 2020, in a forest, in ​​Pa Snguon National Park, Nong Muy commune, Kork Thung district, Sa Kaeo province.

After questioning, the Cambodian workers said they were all from Siem Reap province, and had illegally crossed the border to find agricultural work, hoping to earn from 200 to 300 THB a day (around $7-10) without having to travel to Bangkok.

After questioning, all Cambodian workers were sent by truck to a quarantine center for 14 days to prevent COVID-19.

KOHSANTEPHEAP