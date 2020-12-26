Svay Rieng: At least two people were seriously after a truck crashed into a wedding party.



The incident occurred at 8:15 pm on December 24th, on Street 314, Prey Vlor Village, Thmey Commune, Kampong Rou District,



A truck hit the music stage, injuring two members of the band- a female dancer and musician, and another (*not certain whether it was another truck, or the trailer being tarnsported) crashed into the wedding, causing the guests to panic. The guests then became angry and seized the driver and beat him. Luckily the authorities came to intervene before the driver was lynched.



Related to this case, the Inspector of Kampong Ror District Police Inspectorate said that the first victim – Mey Srey Vy, a 17-year-old female dancer suffered severe back and leg injuries, and Hem Panha, male a 27-year-old suffered serious head and body injuries.



After the accident, the police called an ambulance to transport the victim to the Svay Rieng Provincial Referral Hospital for treatment and detained the driver for questioning and resolution procedures.



The inspector added that the wedding took place on about 40% of the national road, and the drivers lacking caution. The public said the two drivers were drunk and overtaking. MCPN