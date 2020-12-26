A man in the Mekong Delta’s Vinh Long Province has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after illegally entering Vietnam from Cambodia, passing through several localities including HCMC.

Le Thuc Tri, 32, was quarantined at Vinh Long Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases Hospital on Thursday without exhibiting typical Covid-19 symptoms like fever, coughing or breathing difficulties, the Vinh Long Department of Health said.

But a test conducted by HCMC Pasteur Institute later found he was positive with the novel coronavirus, the department said Saturday.

Seven people who had been in close contact with him: his parents, a police officer and four medical workers, have been quarantined at the Mang Thit District medical center.

He has not been confirmed by the Ministry of Health to have Covid-19. Authorities are conducting contact tracing to determine possible further transmissions, said Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, head of People’s Committee of the southern Tay Ninh, which borders Cambodia.

Tri traveled from Myanmar to Thailand by truck on Dec. 15 and stayed there until Dec. 22, when he and six others got on another truck bound for Cambodia on Dec. 23. On Dec. 24, Tri was driven to a border gate in Tay Ninh, then to HCMC, then got on a different bus to Vinh Long. Throughout his journey, he had made contact with several other people.

After disembarking at Vinh Long, Tri traveled to his mother’s house. His mother however reported him to authorities so he could be quarantined on Dec. 24.

As part of existing Covid-19 prevention measures, anyone who wish to enter Vietnamese border must report doing so to border guards, and must be quarantined immediately upon entry. Throughout his journey, Tri sat on the back of multiple trucks, among other methods, to evade authorities.

Local police and border guards are investigating his entry. VN+