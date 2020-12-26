Siem Reap: A young man on a motorcycle hit a dog and fell to his death in Siem Reap in Anchanh village, Nokor Thom commune, Siem Reap city, Siem Reap province.

The dead man’s Wave motorcycle with license plate Siem Reap 1P 6485 was driven by the victim, Son Sey, male, 18 years old, when the incident occurred at 11:30 am on 26 December 2020 .

It was reported that the victim was driving at high speed when he hit a dog and fell, killing him immediately. The dog also died at the scene. The victim was an orphan and used to be a monk at Wat Prasat Tram Neak in Siem Reap, Siem Reap province. AREY