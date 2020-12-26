Agriculture Crime FEATURED Latest 

Kampong Speu Cattle Rustler Busted

cne 24 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampong Speu: Under the guidance of Major General Sam Samoun, Provincial Police Commissioner of Kampong Speu, the police force of Phnom Sruoch District Police Inspectorate on Friday, December 25, 2020 arrested a suspect named Yim Sothearith, male, 35 years old, living in Treng Trayeung commune, Phnom Sruoch district.

He was reportedly involved in two cases of theft (stealing cows) from a barn behind a house in Kraing Metrey village (Trapeang Khlong), Dambok Rong commune, Phnom Sruoch district.

The suspect confessed that he had previously stolen cows which he sold for meat in Phnom Sruoch district and other places.
The suspect and the exhibits were sent to the Kampong Speu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office for further proceedings. Two cows were rescued and returned to their owners. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Drugs Disguised As Coffee Seized In Sihanoukville

cne 0

Reports Of Spouse Murder-Suicide In Phnom Penh

cne 0

4 Nigerians Arrested In Sen Sok

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *