Kampong Speu: Under the guidance of Major General Sam Samoun, Provincial Police Commissioner of Kampong Speu, the police force of Phnom Sruoch District Police Inspectorate on Friday, December 25, 2020 arrested a suspect named Yim Sothearith, male, 35 years old, living in Treng Trayeung commune, Phnom Sruoch district.

He was reportedly involved in two cases of theft (stealing cows) from a barn behind a house in Kraing Metrey village (Trapeang Khlong), Dambok Rong commune, Phnom Sruoch district.

The suspect confessed that he had previously stolen cows which he sold for meat in Phnom Sruoch district and other places.

The suspect and the exhibits were sent to the Kampong Speu Provincial Prosecutor's Office for further proceedings. Two cows were rescued and returned to their owners.