Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove a car at high speed into a road divider, causing damage at 2:30 AM on December 27, 2020 along Russian Federation in Srah Chak Sangkat, Daun Penh District, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, a witness said he saw a Chinese man driving a Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2AS 0632 traveling from west at high speed.

The car hit the concrete divider causing damage. The unknown driver then fled into the shadows, leaving the Prius at the scene. PPR