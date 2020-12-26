Kampong Speu: On December 21, 2020 at 13:45, anti-drug police conducted a search and crackdown on drug targets in 3 districts in Kampong Speu province, found a handgun and arrested 8 suspects.

Case 1: Two suspects were arrested: 1-Reth Chou, male, 28 years old, in Krasam Chime village, Veal commune, Kong Pisey district, 2-Chea Piseth, male, 27 years old, in Prey Sbov village, Chung Ruk commune, Kong Pisey district.

The confiscated items include: 13 packs of suspected drugs (small 6, medium 7), 20 pink WY pills, 1 electronic scale, 2 mobile phones, 1 tricycle with license plate Kampong Speu 1Q-0774, some packaging.

Case 2: On December 20, 2020 at 3:00 PM, the drug police arrested 3 people: 1-Name: Moeun Mon, Male, 37 years old, living in Chamroeun Phal Village, Por Meral Commune, Bor Seth District, 2-Name is Chea Bona, Male, 37 years old, living in Ta Deng Chas Village, Por Meal Commune, Bor Seth District,

Evidence included: 1 original firearm brand EKOL JACKAI COMPACT No. EJCi3-19080030, 3 packs of drugs

, 1 phone case, 1 sword, 1 mobile phone, 01 motorcycle, 01 FZ motorcycle, equipment for Use some drugs.

Case 3: On December 21, 2020 at 12:45 pm, the Anti-Drug Police arrested 2 people: 1. Sam Sarith, male, 23 years old, in Tropaing Thmor Village, Roleang Chak Commune, Samrong Tong District. -Name: Yuon Sambath, Male, 22 years old, in Tropaing Thmor Village, Roleang Chak Commune, Samrong Tong District

3-Name: Pech Pon, Male, 57 years old, Bak Thmean Village, Roleang Chak Commune, Samrong Tong District.

Exhibits: 22 packs of colored gram powder, 1 motorbike, 3 mobile phones and some drug paraphernalia.

Currently, the above suspects have been sent to court by the case-building force to handle the procedure.