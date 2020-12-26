Kandal: Three Chinese men and a Vietnamese woman were arrested by the Kandal Provincial Gendarmerie in Kandal and Phnom Penh.



Authorities confirmed that on 19 December,on Street 21B in front of the oil depot in Prek Samrong 2 village, Sangkat Takhmao, Takhmao city, police arrested a 35-year-old Chinese man named KEICHEING, living in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. The man was on a motorbike, waiting for a customer. He was found with 2 medium packs of what is suspected to be methamphetamine and 7 small bags of what is thought to be ketamine.

In front of the Kandal Provincial Gendarmerie, the suspect confessed that he had bought the drug from a Chinese man in Phnom Penh for resale.

On December 20, the specialized force raided a house in Chres Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, and arrested three suspects and confiscated a large amount of drugs.

The three suspects were named as: 1. JiNYUAN, a 33-year-old Chinese man. 2. CHANGFA, male, 36 years old, Chinese. 3.Yeap An Phuong, female, 25 years old, Vietnamese.

After the arrest, the specialized force searched and found drugs weighing 1,169.3 grams (including meth, ketamine and MDMA), 2 drug scales, 1 Toyota Prius and other items.

In front of the police, the suspect, JINYUAN, confessed that he had bought illegal drugs from a Malaysian national who was staying at SKY LINE, Building A. 27th floor, room number 2701. RASMEI