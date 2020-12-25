Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of December 25, 2020, confirming that no new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the past 24 hours. Three more patients were treated and discharged from the hospital.

1. A 28-year-old Cambodian woman living in Mak Kloung village, Sangkat Chbar Ampov 1, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh, an employee of Pedro store.

2: A 27-year-old Cambodian man living in Boeung Tumpun, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, a customer at the Pedro store.



3: A 26-year-old Cambodian woman living in Daun Penh district, Phnom Penh, a friend of a 35-year-old Cambodian man who was tested positive on December 8, 2020.

9 people remain hospitalized with 5 of those being from the 41 detected in the November 28 local infection cluster.