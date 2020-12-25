Phnom Penh: A young man who was badly burnt on December 22 has recently burnt his body passed away at in the early hours of December 25, 2020 at Calmette Hospital.

According to the source from the victim’s family, on Friday, tomorrow at 3 pm on Saturday, December 26, 2020, the funeral will be held at Wat Sangvor in Sangvor village. Kampong Luong commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province at 7 pm.

27-year-old Lahn Chhunly, was born in Kampong Luong commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.

The fire occurred at 10:10 pm on December 22, 2020, near Bak Touk High School on Street 169, Group 21, Village 4, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh. The owner of the house, Mao Rath Dara, a 55-year-old man, is a police officer. The victim came to stay with his sister, who is studying in Phnom Penh.

Sources said that before the above incident, they heard the sound of a gas canister exploding, causing a fire which spread to the second floor. People became trapped on both the first and second floors. After receiving the information, the local authorities arrived and called the fire truck to come down and intervene.

The source added that in this incident, the victim was trying to protect his sister from the fire, and was left with severe burns all over his body.

A medical team at Calmette Hospital tried to save him, but unfortunately due to the severe burns all over his body, the young victim died.

According to the authorities, the cause of the fire was caused by a gas tank explosion. NKD