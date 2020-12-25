Battambang Province: At least 8 men and women were killed in a horrific traffic accident between a car and a car at around 9 pm on December 24 on National Road 5 in Po Peal Khe village, Otaki commune, Thma Koul district.

The cause of the two vehicles has not been confirmed yet, but involved a car and a truck transporting ice. The two vehicles appear to have been traveling in opposite directions and collided head-on.

Some victims were trapped inside the car and others were thrown out. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

The police intervened at the scene and helped remove the bodiesfrom the car.

Preliminary information from the scene suggests that eight people had died in the accident, including women and children.

KOHSANTEPHEAP (Warning, images of scene in link). More details expected later.