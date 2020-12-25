Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Boat Welder Killed In Explosion

cne 12 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Sihanoukville: An explosion occurred and caused a man to die while he was welding a boat fuel tankat 7:50 AM on December 25, 2020 at Ou Touk point in Group 1, Village 5, Tumnup Rolok Commune, Stung Hav District, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to the police, the victim, Nhel Samnang, male, 22 years old, was living in Group 1, Village 4, Tumnup Rolok Commune, Stung Hav District, Preah Sihanouk Province. and from Chum Kiri, Kampot Province.

Police came down to do the forensic examination and handed over the body to the family. NKD

You May Also Like

Russian Shoplifters Stopped in Siem Reap

cne 0

Kampong Thom Official Arrested For Attempted Stabbing Of Prosecutor

cne 0

Six More Chinese Deported

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *