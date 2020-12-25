Sihanoukville: An explosion occurred and caused a man to die while he was welding a boat fuel tankat 7:50 AM on December 25, 2020 at Ou Touk point in Group 1, Village 5, Tumnup Rolok Commune, Stung Hav District, Preah Sihanouk Province.



According to the police, the victim, Nhel Samnang, male, 22 years old, was living in Group 1, Village 4, Tumnup Rolok Commune, Stung Hav District, Preah Sihanouk Province. and from Chum Kiri, Kampot Province.



Police came down to do the forensic examination and handed over the body to the family. NKD