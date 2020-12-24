Mondulkiri Province: A woman was arrested by the police for stabbing her husband with a vegetable knife, causing serious injuries.

The incident occurred at 12:20 on December 23, 2020 at a house in Putrum village, Romnea commune, Sen Monorom city, Mondulkiri province.

Sources from the police said that the woman who was arrested was 28-year-old Nhi Yen, also known as Da, a Pnong farmer.

The victim’s husband, Choeun Bophan, 30, a Pnong farmer, was severely injured in the right breast with a wound 2 cm long.

Sources from the police said that the the violence was caused by a verbal conflict, the wife could not control her anger, so she took a knife and stabbed her husband. She was arrested and brought to the police station in Sen Monorom too build a case to continue with legal procedures. NKD