Ratanakkiri Province: Local media has reported a story of Ratanakkiri provincial police officers who were arguing while drinking, which led to violence, with both trying to kill each other, leaving one with serious stab wound injuries. He is now being treated at Calmette Hospital. According to the reports, authorities are trying to hide the matter.

The incident happened on the late evening of December 20, 2020 at Aphivath village, La Ban Siek commune, Banlung city, Ratanakkiri province.

According to the source, the victim was Heng Korb, a 30-year-old man living in Chrey Village, Yak Loam Commune, Banlung City, Ratanakkiri Province, a low-level officer of the Provincial Police.

The perpetrator, Rom Sarith, male, of similar age, was reported to be the Deputy Inspector of O’Chum District, Ratanakkiri Province.

The same source also revealed that in the incident began with a verbal conflict while the men were drinking together at a friend’s house, stemming from a long-running dispute. The senior policeman reportedly took a can of beer and threw it at the victim.

The victim jumped to retaliate, but the assailant grabbed a knife and stabbed him. The victim was taken away and sent to hospital.

The source added that the victim was later sent to Calmette Hospital and was operated on by doctors on December 23, 2020, and is also being urged by his superiors to end the case.

Those in Ratanakkiri province are also waiting to see how the legal system and the top officials of the Ministry of Interior take action against the police officers who commit such serious violence. NKD