Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of December 24, 2020, confirming that no new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours, while two more patients have been allowed to leave hospital.

1. A 30-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh, the wife of a 34-year-old Cambodian man working at the Ministry of Interior, and in hospital since December 14, 2020. The woman was released from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

2: A 55-year-old Cambodian-American man living in Sangkat Phsar Thmei, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh- a passenger from China on a flight to Cambodia on November 20, 2020. He was also discharged from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Of 363 cases found in Cambodia, 351 have been treated and 12 are still in hospital. From the so-called November 28 community event, a total of 41 people were infected, 33 of whom have now been treated and released.