Phnom Penh: A man who had just returned from Thailand is being hunted by the authorities after he escaped from performing the required 14 day quarantine.

Authorities are now looking for 22-year-old Loeung Lysan, a resident of Phnom Thom village, O’Prasat commune, Mongkul Borei district, to bring him back. If anyone sees this man, please report it to the local authorities immediately. Social media says that he arrived through the Poipet checkpoint before vanishing EDIT: reportedly from a vehicle transporting people to a center.

Meanwhile, 144 Cambodians from Thailand who passed through the Poipet checkpoint were taken by the authorities to a center in Banteay Meanchey Province and continued to be relocated to Siem Reap Province. KBN