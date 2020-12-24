Phnom Penh: A man drove a Lexus HS250h car at high speed and hit a central divider, causing two wheels to break. It then hit a motorbike, causing damage and stopped against a tree. The driver then fled the scene.

This incident happened at 1:50 AM on Thursday, December 24, 2020, along the Russian Federation Road in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

According to a Cintri worker, before the incident, he saw a man driving a white Lexus NH250 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AG 5253 traveling from west to east at high speed. At the scene, it hit the divider, causing both wheels to break and then hit a motorcycle, causing severe damage. PPR