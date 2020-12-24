Phnom Penh: A drunk Chinese man fell asleep at the wheel, swerved causing damage to property, a traffic sign and a Toyota Prius. The came to a stop in front of a house, causing further damage at 1 am on December 23, 2020, at the stoplight of Tumnup Tuek Street 217, corner of Street 432, Sangkat Tumnup Teuk. Boeung Keng Kang district.

Vendors said that before the incident, they saw a Chinese man, who seemed very drunk, driving a Land Cruiser with license plate Phnom Penh 2J 7758 along Route 271 in a south-to-north direction. At the traffic light, the driver slowed down and fell asleep, causing the car to oversteer and collide with their a mobile vendor, causing damage. The car continued to go forward, hitting the traffic sign, causing it to tilt, and then a Toyota Prius parked in front of the house causing damage to the rear right side.

The source added that after crashing, the driver fell asleep in the car until the police knocked on the door. He regained consciousness and got out of the car in a state of wonder until the police pointed out that the car hit all these things, then the Chinese man woke up and called a representative to mediate.

After the incident, due to state property damaged, the car and its driver were taken to the Land Traffic Police Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. To wait for a solution. KOHSANTEPHEAP