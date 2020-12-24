Pursat: Police moved in on a suspect thought to be involved with armed robbery/murder at dawn on December 23, 2020 at the base of Prey Khlong bridge in the village Prey Khlong, Rokat commune, Phnom Kravanh district, Pursat province.

The active armed robber from Kampot province, and his son- suspected of conspiring to transport his father in a car to escape- were chased by forces, and an officer fired a weapon at the car, but the bullet hit a Phnom Kravanh district police officer in the leg. Police then arrested the two suspects, the father and the son.

In this case, the authorities followed arrest warrant No. 310 dated 23 December 2020 from the court issued by Mr. Koam Kongkea, Investigating Judge of Kampot Provincial Court. After the investigation, it was found the suspect, Heng Yon, a 57-year-old man, committed a premeditated murder at 9:30 a.m. on September 18, 2020 at Prey Peay village, Trapeang Khlang commune, Chhouk district, Kampot province. After committing the crime, the suspect escaped from Kampot province and hid in Veal village, Samrong commune, Phnom Kravanh district. Pursat.

The suspect was evacuated from his home by his son in a Toyota Camry with license plate number 2AX2344. As the pair were trying to escape from the police, a chase occurred and one officer shot at the car trying to hit the tires, but accidently shot the right leg of a Phnom Kravanh district police officer. The victim was immediately taken to the provincial hospital.

Immediately after the crackdown, police arrested the suspects and handed them over to the Criminal Police of the Ministry of Interior.

Phnom Kravanh District Criminal Police, Hun Chanthea alias Pov, who was injured was given $1000 by the Ministry of Interior to treat his injuries.

AREY / NKD