Sihanoukville: A Chinese national was arrested by the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Preah Sihanouk City

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin said on December 24, 2020, that at 01:50 on December 22, 2020, Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police received information from a resident who saw a Chinese man wearing a black shirt holding a suspicious looking bag and a small gun. He got into a white LEXUS RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AT-6732.

After receiving the information, forces went to the location and checked the vehicle. As a result, a SIG SAUER handgun was found along with 9 rounds of ammunition. Authorities then detained a Chinese national and took him to the provincial police station for questioning.

The suspect, Wu Hai Zhu, 31 years old, will now be sent to the provincial court. PPR