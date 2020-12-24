Chonburi recorded its first coronavirus case since the Samut Sakhon seafood-market outbreak when police intercepted a van of illegal Cambodian migrant laborers, one of whom tested positive for Covid-19.

The 11 illegals were in a crowded minivan when they were stopped at a checkpoint in Panthong District. All the occupants were tested, with a 19-year-old woman testing positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai said in a Wednesday briefing.

Village health volunteers also identified two people who visited the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon where the outbreak originated. Health officials are now waiting for test results, the governor said.

Pakarathorn stressed that Chonburi is still a safe travel destination and that the province, which includes Pattaya, is not in lockdown. He advises potential tourists to follow good hygiene practices like using masks and hand sanitizer. While large public gatherings have been suspended, smaller events, such as weddings and religious gatherings can still take place as long as organizers notify local officials and limit crowd sizes. PATTAYA MAIL