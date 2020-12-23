Phnom Penh: A fire broke out from electrical wires at 2:40 pm on December 22, 2020, along Street 528, corner 339, Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to a source, before the incident, people nearby heard an explosion and came out to see the the wires burning, and reported to local police, who arrived at the scene and asked the EDC to turn off the power supply. The fire was then extinguished with a water hose.

On the night of December 22, 2020, there was another fire in the power line at the corner of Street 528 and Street 337, also in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh. Firefighters and rescue crews dispatched fire trucks to intervene.

SOURCE: POST NEWS