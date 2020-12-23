Kandal: According to police social media, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 3:30 pm (*probably a type and 23rd at 3.30am), there was a case of theft in Sangkat Prek Russey, Takhmao city, Kandal province.

The victim, named Keo Yun, female, 42 years old, a housewife filed a complaint against Chhem Chhom, alias Chet, male, 25 years old, living in Kampong Samnang Village, Sangkat Kampong Samnang, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

Captured evidence:

– 1 purple pair of underwear (of the victim).

– A pair of sandals (of the victim).

– A pair of black leggings (of the suspect).

At the time of the incident, while the victim was asleep, the suspect jumped the fence on the second floor and stole a pair of shoes and a pair of knickers. Suddenly, the victim woke up, shouted in surprise, chased the man, and complained to the Prek Russey police to come down to arrest him.

In front of the police, the suspect confessed that he had stolen people’s property twice at night and had been imprisoned twice in Kandal province for stealing for one and a half years. .

Currently, the suspect and garments have been sent to the Takhmao City Police Inspectorate to continue the proceedings. POST NEWS