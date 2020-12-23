Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on December 23, 2020, confirming that no new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in the past 24 hours. Another two patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals:

1. A 21-year-old Cambodian woman living in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh, an employee of a bank in Phnom Penh, was released from Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

2: A 26-year-old Cambodian man living in Dang Tong District, Kampot Province, traveling from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on November 18, 2020 was released from Chak Angre Health Center, Phnom Penh.

The total number of cases remains at 363 cases, of which 349 have been treated and 14 remain in hospital. Of the 41 people involved in the November 28 event, 32 have ben released and 9 remain in hospital.