Phnom Penh: A man driving a Nissan at high speed, swerved, hit a signpost and continued to hit a tree, causing damage to the car, but no injuries.

The incident happened at 9:30 pm on December 22, 2020 along Russian Federation Road in Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the scene said that before the incident, a man was seen driving a black Nissan car with license plate Phnom Penh 2R-8657 in the direction from east to west at high speed. He swerved right, hit a traffic sign and then hit the tree, causing the car to spin around. The driver then fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

After the incident, the local police arrived and took the car to store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD