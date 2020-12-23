Siem Reap: Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. announced that the construction project of Siem Reap International Airport is 35% complete.

The company announcement came when Dr. Mao Havnall, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of State for Civil Aviation, led senior and professional officials to inspect the project on December 23, 2020. The new airport is expected to be completed on March 14, 2023 after construction started on March 15, 2020- a build time of 36 months.

The Minister praised and thanked Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. as construction of the new Siem Reap Angkor International Airport is going as planned.

He also said that Cambodia, especially Siem Reap, will welcome the new international airport in 2023, which will contribute to attracting tourists to visit Siem Reap and promote national economic growth, increase employment and income for the people and contribute to sustainable social development. RASMEI