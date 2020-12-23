Battambang: On December 23, 2020, at around 6:30 am, a man was arrested after he used a stick to destroy property at two pagodas. The suspect is 29-year-old Yus Tola, who is currently being questioned by police at the Sampov Loun District Police Inspectorate.

The pagodas that this man went to destroy are named as follows:

1. Wat O Chum Udomsamak is located in O village, Santepheap commune, Sampov Loun district, Battambang province

2. Wat Sovankiri Ta Star is located in Ta Sat Village, Ta Star Commune, Sampov Loun District, Battambang Province.

The motive behind the incidents has not yet been made public. KBN