Preah Sihanouk: According to Mr. Chhay Sokunda, Governor of Stung Hav District, villagers blocked a road after a land dispute at Otasek point in Stung Hav district. The district authorities have instructed the parties involved in the dispute to meet and resolve peacefully at the district hall in accordance with legal procedures.

The protest in Otres Commune Stung Hav district led to the blocking the national road, causing traffic jams for one morning. Stung Hav district administration intervened, mediated and promised to solve the problem.

It should be noted that in the last phase in Sihanoukville, land disputes have been steadily increasing as land prices have risen.

On December 20, 2020, in O’Oknha Heng commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province, a land dispute between people and a company erupted into violence and led to the arrest of eight people. AREY