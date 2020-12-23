Phnom Penh: A fire, believed to have started after the explosion of a gas canister, spread to the second floor of a building.

Five people were rescued, with one man suffering serious burn injuries and four other women.

The incident occurred at 10:00 pm on December 22, 2020, in Makara 7, Phnom Penh.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire and authorities are still investigating. Six fire trucks were used, and authorities managed to completely extinguish the blaze before it spread. AREY