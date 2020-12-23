Banteay Meanchey: A Chinese man was slightly injured on the night of December 21, 2020 on Doeum Putra Road near the casino territory in Kbal Spean 1 Village, Sangkat and Poipet City.

The victim was not identified but is reported to be a Chinese man who ran a bbq shop at the scene. The victim, who sustained wound to the right neck, was believed to have been hit a piece of glass that the gunman fired into, and not a bullet.

After the incident, the victim was taken to wash his wounds at a clinic in the village.

The reason is unknown, with some sources claiming it could be due to a Chinese-Thai conflict.

Regarding the above case, Colonel Sao Saroeun, Poipet City Police Inspector, said that he also received this information, but is still researching.

Separately, Mr. Sar Sopheaktra, Chief of Security 568 of the Poipet City Gendarmerie, confirmed that the above case really happened.

He said that in fact, the victim was not injured by a bullet, may be a piece of glass.

The military official added that as of the afternoon of December 22, there were no clues about who the suspects were, or why they fired a gun.

However, he confirmed that at around 4 am on December 22, the police found an Audi car dumped it at San Xian Ho Borey in Kilometer 4 village, Phsar Kandal commune, suspected of being involved in the incident. KOHSANTEPHEAP