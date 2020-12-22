Siem Reap: At least one person was killed and three others injured in a traffic accident.

The incident happened at 17:40 on December 21, 2020 on National Road 6 in Thnal Keng village, Spean Thnaot commune, Chi Kreng district.

Chi Kreng district authorities reported that this case was between a Mazda with RCAF license plate 02- 2.9574 and a blue Jeep with license plate Phnom Penh 2BE1738.

Victims:

1. Peay, a 44-year-old male resident of Borey Peng Hout Ampov (died)

2. Pisey, a 38-year-old female resident Borey Peng Hout Ampov (severe injury)

3. You Ro, male, 2 years old (son of the victim, minor injury)

4. Suon Sokola, male, 29 years old from Kang Tanem Commune, Kang Meas District Kampong Cham (Jeep driver slightly injured).

The victims were taken to Sotnikum District Hospital. The driver of theMazda escaped. The two vehicles were stored at the Chi Kreng District Police Inspector to follow the procedure. SRP