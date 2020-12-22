Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of December 22, 2020, confirming there were no new cases detected yesterday.

This marks seven consecutive days since any cases were found linked to the community outbreak on November 28.

Two patients were also released from hospital:

1. A 32-year-old Cambodian woman living in Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Sangkat Veal Sbov, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

2. A 75-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Phsar Thmei, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, who was a passenger from China on a flight to Cambodia on November 20, 2020.