Phnom Penh: In order to preserve and protect Cambodia’s many orchid species, the Ministry of Environment announced it will take legal action against those who continue to collect, sell ​​and transport all kinds of wild orchids in large quantities from protected areas.

The announcement of such legal action was made by Mr. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Environment, as he led a group of journalists on a visit to the Kol Sok An Research and Conservation Center in Phnom Kulen on the 19th December, 2020.

Mr. Neth Pheaktra confirmed to the media that wild orchids are a natural resource of Cambodia that needs to be maintained and preserved. The ban on the business has been made while experts have been studying the number of species present in Cambodia.



He said: “The Ministry of Environment would like to announce legal measures against big business people who destroy (orchids). We will take legal action because the Ministry of Environment has already warned those who exploit the forest to the point of devastation. We do not understand them.”

Regarding the case in Cambodia, the spokesman said that about 40 percent of the species are found in the Cardamom Mountains and including the Bokor Mountains, while 35 percent are found in the coastal areas, 13 percent of the rainforest and another 10 percent is found at the confluence of the Mekong River. In addition, some flower can be found in the Dangrek mountain range and east of the Tonle Sap Lake.

However, Mr. Neth Pheaktra also said that at this time, our experts are studying the various orchid species in Cambodia, but the exact number is still unknown adding “Losing our species that other countries can use for business or ownership, so we need to protect, preserve and prevent illegal trade.”

He added, “Through the Sok An Phnom Kulen Kol Hair Research and Conservation Center, the Ministry of Environment has been conducting research and compiling data, including identification of wild orchids. At present, the center has conserved and preserved about 150 species of (wild plants)” KBN