Kampong Chhnang Province: On December 21, 2020 at the French Dam, Sangkat Phsar Chhnang, Kampong Chhnang City, two ethnic Vietnamese suspects were arrested for storing, trafficking and distributing drugs along the river.

The suspects were identified as 22-year-old Bui Young Sang and 30-year-old Zhang Fangthan. They are both ethnic Vietnamese and live in Chong Koh village, Phsar Chhnang commune, Kampong Chhnang city, Kampong Chhnang province.

Police arrested the two suspects and confiscated two packs of drugs, and fishing equipment.



Mr. Hul Veasna said that the two suspects were active drug dealers along the river, whom authorities have been monitoring for several days before the arrests.

Authorities are questioning the two suspects at the Kampong Chhnang Provincial Police to take the case to court to follow legal proceedings. AREY