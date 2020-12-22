Preah Sihanouk Province: At 13:30 on December 22, 2020, the Anti-Drug Bureau of the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie Criminal Investigation Department sent two Chinese suspects and evidence to the prosecutor’s office of the provincial court on charges of storingand using drugs.

1. Li Lin Wei, male, 26 years old, Chinese, currently living in Group 17, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

2. Wang Xiang Ying, male, 23 years old, Chinese, currently living in Group 17, Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

Evidence included:

12 packets of white powder, net weight 29.83 g

18 packs of gray powder, net weight 30.66 g

6 packs of yellow powder, net weight 10.34 g

2 mobile phones

1 set of scales

KPSBN