Phnom Penh: A truck carrying tires overturned and hit a motorcycle trailer, injuring nine people.

The accident happened at around 6:30 am on December 21, 2020 on National Road 5 in Duong Village, Sangkat Prek Pnov, Khan Prek Pnov, Phnom Penh.

A white HYUNDAI overturned truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3B-8190, driven by Sim Sopheak, male, 27 years old, who suffered minor injuries.

A 43-year-old man driving the trailer suffered minor injuries and six workers were seriously injured.

According to witnesses, prior to the incident, the truck was seen traveling on Route 5 in a north-south direction at high speed. When it arrived at the scene, for some reason the driver swerved to the left, causing the vehicle to overturn, injuring the driver and the cargo of tires rolled out into the water.



According to reports, the truck hit a tuk-tuk traveling in the same direction, injuring seven construction workers.

According to police, the accident caused severe damage and seriously injured nine people. After the accident, the company called a crane and the truck was sent to the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Police to deal with medical expenses and damage. POST NEWS