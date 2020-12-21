Siem Reap: Police in Siem Reap are hunting for a man who killed his after a minor verbal altercation and escaped.

The incident happened at 9:30 pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 in Group 27, Krous Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City.



According to the Siem Reap Provincial Criminal Police, the murder was caused by a 36-year-old man named Phen Thean, a construction worker, who was born in Kampong Cham province and threw a rock at the victim, Sim Samphos, a 19-year-old female construction worker from Poipet, who was the wife of the perpetrator.

The incident occurred after the two had a small dispute with each other.



According to the source, according to the examination of the competent experts, the victim was murdered and the body was handed over to the family to take to the traditional ceremony in her hometown.



Currently, the assailant has escaped and the competent authorities are searching for the husband and will prosecute him according to the law. NKD