Phnom Penh: A man was attacked at 1:30 AM on December 21, 2020 in Borey MK01, Thkol Village, Koh Sna, Sangkat Sno, Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh.

The victim, Tan Sitha, a 41-year-old male police officer, was given 30 stitches by doctors.

The suspect, whose name is not known, was staying in the Borey .

Prior to the incident, the victim and two other relatives were drinking in front of their house in this Borey until about 12 am on December 20, 2020, The suspect walked over to tell the victim to call it a night and stop drinking. The victim replied that because there were relatives visiting, he would not.

The suspect disappeared until 1:30 am and returned, along with two other accomplices, each armed with a sword, attacked the victim, causing him severe head injuries.

The three suspects escaped. The victim was taken to a private hospital and received 30 stitches. AREY