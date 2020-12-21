Banteay Meanchey: Under the guidance of His Excellency the Governor of Banteay Meanchey Province and Mr. Keat Hul, Governor of Poipet Municipality, on the afternoon of December 21, 2020, Mr. Keo Darasmey, Acting Mayor, organized a working group at Nimit High School, Sangkat Nimit to organize a center for people who return from Thailand.

It should be noted that Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has issued an order to the provincial authorities in seven provinces along the Cambodian-Thai border to strengthen the preparation for Cambodian workers returning from Thailand for14 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19, after an outbreak in Samut Sakhon, Thailand.

The seven provinces bordering Thailand are Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Pursat and Koh Kong.

Meanwhile, in Oddar Meanchey Province on December 21, 2020, 102 Cambodians, including 41 females, were allowed through the O’Smach international border crossing into Cambodia.

At 10:30 a.m 13 vehicles of the 99th Transport Brigade arrived to transport all the workers who had returned to the country to isolation for 14 days at Techo Sen High School, Samrong City. Oddar Meanchey province. TNN

EDIT: Another 41 later in the day.