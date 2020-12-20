Kandal Province: Chheuteal police arrested one of two suspects after stealing 17 bunches of bananas on December 18, 2020 at 21:20 at the banana plantation in Sre Ampil village, Chheu Teal commune. Kien Svay District, Kandal Province.

According to the police, the victim, Chhun Pov, male, 42 years old, resides on a banana plantation in Sre Ampil village, Chheu Teal commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

The first two suspects are named Raksmey, male, 20 years old, currently living in Sre Ampil village, Chheu Teal commune, Kia Svay district, Kandal province (arrested).

Uon Ang, male, 23 years old, residing in Phum Prek Thmey, Sangkat Prek Thmey, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh, escaped.

After the arrest, the police also seized evidence, including:

1. 17 banana bunches

2. A red Korean motorcycle with a steel trailer.

According to the authorities, on December 18, 2020 at 21.20, the victim was guarding his banana plantation, when he saw two suspects who had stolen more bananas, so he called the Chheu Teal police station. After receiving the information, the Chheuteal administrative police force immediately went down to the scene and detained one suspect, while the suspect named Uon Ang, male, escaped.

After that, the police force of Chheuteal Police Station took the male suspect named Raksmey and the evidence to the police station for interrogation. The suspect confessed that he and Aun Ang had stolen bananas.

The case is being processed, and police are hunting the other jake jao.

AMAPAPA