Phnom Penh: The 99th Transport Brigade released 90 military vehicles to the Osmach and Doung border crossings on the night of December 20, 2020 to prepare to transport Cambodian workers back to Cambodia from Thailand according to DAP. This comes following an outbreak of COVID-19 in Thailand’s Samut Sakhon province, Nakhon Pathom province and Bangkok with nearly 600 people testing positive for the virus on December 19 and 20.

All of them were linked to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, according to a statement from the Thai Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.