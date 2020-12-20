Linda Bambridge had hoped this festive season would revolve around daughter Amelia, 21, and tales of her adventurous gap year abroad.

But instead of laughter and joy, there will be sadness and an empty seat – a stark reminder that Amelia is gone.

Her body was found floating in the Gulf of Thailand in October 2019. Amelia was last seen at a beach party and a post mortem ruled that she drowned.

But the Sunday Mirror can reveal that toxicology tests requested by the family and carried out in the UK revealed the date rape drug GHB in her system – raising fears her drink was spiked.

melia’s death had all the hallmarks of a tragic, but seemingly cut-and-dried case. She went missing after the party on the Cambodian island of Koh Rong.

When her floral backpack was found abandoned by rocks, her family feared she had been abducted – or worse.

Her body was found a week later, some 60 miles away. A post mortem determined the cause of death as drowning and Cambodia police closed the file.

Amelia was cremated and her ashes returned to the UK. But using tissue samples taken during the post mortem, scientists in London carried out tests.

The drugs were identified, raising a series of questions. The results were sent to Cambodian police in March but the family have heard nothing back.

Tearful Linda, of Worthing, Essex, said: “I am convinced there was some sort of cover-up. Amelia wasn’t a drug user, she didn’t take party drugs in the UK.

“She was so sensible she never drank to the point she didn’t know what she was doing.

“I think her drink was spiked. I think it made her feel unwell and she went down to the rocks to sit for a while and was either swept away or fainted.

“We don’t know what happens on these islands. There’s no police station on Koh Rong, no emergency services, nothing but hostels promoting beach parties.”

FULL STORY: MIRROR