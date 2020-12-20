Sihanoukville: At 8:00 am on December 20, 2020, there was a traffic accident between a truck and a motorbike, causing a woman to be seriously injured and a young girl to die (they were mother and child), on the expressway under construction in Village 1, Tumnup Rolok Commune, Stung Hav District, Preah Sihanouk Province.

A white FOTON with license plate AT 19 3-1350, driven by Zhang Xiang, male, 40 years old, a Chinese, working for a road construction company at 180 km. The truck hit a black Honda Dream C125 motorcycle with license plate Preah Sihanouk 1I-4902, driven by Kuon Srey Lys, female, 28 years old, who suffered severe injuries, and a passenger named Srey Len, female a 6-year-old, who died after being taken to hospital.

After the incident, the driver of the truck was arrested and the vehicles were stored at the Stung Hav District Inspectorate for legal procedures. The body of the child victim was handed over to relatives for a traditional ceremony. POST NEWS